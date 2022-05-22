“Saviour City”: Ukrainian President bestows newly created honour on Rzeszów, Poland

In recognition of Poland’s help to Ukraine, President Zelenskyy announced that the Polish city of Rzeszów will be the first to receive the honour of a “Saviour City”, parallelling the “Hero City” honour granted to cities and towns that saw particularly heavy fighting in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during his speech to the Ukrainian parliament that he had decreed the creation of a new honour to be bestowed on cities that came to Ukraine’s aid after the Russian invasion. The first city to be thus honoured is the provincial capital of Rzeszów, in southeastern Poland, close to the border with Ukraine.

“On behalf of the entire Ukrainian nation I wish to express gratitude to Rzeszów: the first ‘Saviour City,” the Ukrainian president said addressing the Ukrainian parliament on the occasion of a state visit by his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

At a later press conference with Duda, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude again. “I want to extend special thanks to the Polish people, the wonderful people in all cities and towns of the Polish Republic who have given shelter to our women and children and are continuing to help them.”