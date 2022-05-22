Peace in Ukraine is our common goal but not at all cost: Polish PM

Peace in Ukraine is our common goal, but it cannot be achieved at all costs, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Italian daily La Repubblica in an interview published on Monday on the newspaper’s website.

Asked about the Italian government’s plan to end the war in Ukraine and about the necessity to go through with it, the Polish Prime Minister said we couldn’t consent to the dialogue maintained over Ukrainians’ heads that could be used by Putin. “This nation is shedding its own blood for our freedom and safety. We owe Ukraine our loyalty,” he stressed.

Morawiecki also pointed out that negotiations with Putin have brought no success so far. “Many politicians tried and always ended up humiliated,” he added.

“Some western politicians still believe that Russia would stop and Putin would become more considerate. Here’s my advice: no more delusions. Putin will not stop, just like Hitler did not stop at Austria, Czechoslovakia and Poland. This time we can be wiser before Russia sets the whole of Europe on fire,” said Morawiecki.