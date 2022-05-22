Poland has proven to be more than our neighbour: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister

The people and the government of Poland have proven they are more than just our neighbours, tweeted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday, expressing gratitude to Poles for taking in so many Ukrainian refugees.

“This is the highest and most valuable trust,” he said, referring to the Ukrainians who fight on the frontline, having sent their loved ones to safety in Poland. Kuleba asserted that Ukrainians would always remember how the Poles aided them during this time.

The people and the government of Poland have proven to be more than neighbors. Dear Poles, you are those whom Ukrainians trust to look after their families when they go to the frontline. This is the highest and most valuable trust. We will always remember what you did for us 🇺🇦🇵🇱

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 22, 2022

On Sunday, Polish President Andrzej Duda addressed the Ukrainian parliament, stressing how crucial it was to support the restoration of Ukraine and to open a clear perspective for the country to join the European Union.