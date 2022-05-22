Zelensky decorates Polish city for aiding Ukraine

At a later press conference with Duda, Zelensky said: "I want to extend special thanks to the Polish people, the wonderful people in all cities and towns of the Polish Republic who have given shelter to our women and children and are continuing to help them."

Jakub Szymczuk/KPRP

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has awarded the Polish city of Rzeszów the title of “Rescuing City” for the help it has provided to Ukrainians fleeing the country’s invasion by Russia.

Addressing the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament) in the presence of visiting Polish head of state Andrzej Duda, Zelensky said the title was created to honour cities that came to Ukraine’s aid after the Russian invasion.

Zelensky said Rzeszów was the first city to receive the title and stressed that it had played “a special part” in aiding Ukraine.

“On behalf of the entire Ukrainian nation I wish to express gratitude to Rzeszów – the first Rescuing City,” the Ukrainian president said.

