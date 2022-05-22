First Lady of Ukraine thanks Poland for aid given to refugees

Olena Zelenska pointed out that Poland had already reached out to over 3 million refugees from Ukraine and that Poles had provided them not only with temporary shelter, but provided care, access to free medicine and to Polish schools, reported the Ukrinform news agency, which commented on the clip.

Олена Зеленська/Facebook

Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said, in a video clip, that refugees from Ukraine would return home after the war and invite Poles in order to thank them for their assistance.

In a video clip published on Sunday called “I will return,” Zelenska said Ukrainians would return to their native land because “there was no place like home.”

Every Ukrainian who has been forced to leave home, she said, has been repeating the words “I will return.”

She added that Ukrainians would definitely invite Poles to Ukraine in order to thank them for their support.

Ukraine had not been fortunate in its relations with Russia, which preached “brotherhood,” but launched rocket strikes and terror instead, she said.

Poland, she added, had become Ukraine’s closest friend, not just in terms of geography.

The first lady pointed out that Poland had already reached out to over 3 million refugees from Ukraine and that Poles had provided them not only with temporary shelter, but provided care, access to free medicine and to Polish schools, reported the Ukrinform news agency, which commented on the clip.