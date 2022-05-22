Russian right-wing extremists fight against Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin justifies Russia’s aggression against Ukraine with “denazification.” In the meantime, documents of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) show that Russian forces are receiving support from the Russian right-wing extremist groups, wrote Der Spiegel on Sunday.

According to a classified, seven-page-long report by BND, many Russian right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis are fighting against Ukraine. At least two such groups are taking part in the war – the BND report specifies it is the Russian Imperial League and the Rusich. “Cooperation with these groups makes the alleged motivation behind the war – the so-called ‘denazification’ – absurd,” said analysts of the German intelligence.

The Russian Imperial League is a “paramilitary branch of a right-wing extremist group” of the Russian Imperial Movement that took part in the fighting in Donbas in 2014 and 2015. The head of the group Denis Gariev wrote on Telegram the day after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: “I don’t doubt that the aim is to liquidate the separatist subject that is Ukraine.”

The League has announced it would engage in combat operations at the beginning of March. According to the BND report, the fighters recruited “mainly people with military experience” and graduates of their training center Partizan in Petersburg. “It is not clear whether the decision was taken at the initiative of the Russian authorities or following a consultation with them,” added BND. Gariev’s deputy died during the fighting in Ukraine and Gariev himself was wounded.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Rusich group has been taking part in the fighting as well. The group is connected with the infamously brutal Wagner Group which “takes no prisoners.” Part of the group has taken part in the fighting in Syria.

“One of the founders of Rusich is considered a sadist, he killed a puppy while streaming on social media,” said BND. The report includes photographs of the founders of the organisations: Aleksei M. and Yan P., in which one of the men is holding a flag with a swastika and the other is making the Nazi salute.