Our nations are brothers, our countries sisters, we are a family: Zelenskyy to Duda

Following the speech delivered by Polish President Andrzej Duda during his second state visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressed the Verkhovna Rada, thanking the Polish leadership and people for the help and support extended to his country and the Ukrainian nation.

President Zelenskyy opened his speech by quoting a Polish proverb. “When you welcome a guest to your home, you welcome God to your home,” said the Ukrainian Head of State to Polish President Andrzej Duda, welcoming him to the Ukrainian parliament.

The Polish leader, who delivered his speech prior, said that Ukrainians who came to Poland after the start of the war were not “refugees, but our guests”. President Zelenskyy responded by thanking President Duda and the Polish people for their hospitality and assistance, comparing it favourably to the actions of the invaders, calling Russians “[g]uests we never wanted to receive and who have other proverbs and folk wisdom.”

Although both countries have been steadily improving their relations since Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, especially following the Orange Revolution of 2004 and the Euromaidan in 2013-2014, troubled history, especially in the 20th century, resulted in residual distrust and occasionally led to temporary cooling down of mutual relations. President Zelenskyy said that the Kremlin’s decision to invade his country led to an outcome Putin and his cronies never expected: an unprecedented improvement in Polish-Ukrainian relations. “Without realising it, on February 24 [Putin] destroyed […] the baggage of past controversies between Ukraine and Poland. On that day it became clear that all our misunderstandings are irrelevant when we face such a threat. A threat to the survival of our nations.” He added that in the hardest times “Ukrainians and Poles can unite and stand side-by-side, despite the cracks in their historical pasts.”

“On February 24, we began to write a new volume of our shared history. The unity of our peoples should last for all eternity. She should never allow hate to engulf us again,” continued President Zelenskyy. He also stressed that despite the two countries’ troubled history, the two nations also share a lot in terms of cultural proximity.

“Our parliaments, our governments, and generally our nations, understand each other better than ever. And no matter [whether we write our languages in] Cyrillic or Latin, no matter how we spell ‘will’ and ‘independence’. It is important that when Ukrainians and Poles speak of them, they mean the same thing. And are likewise ready to defend them.” The Ukrainian President said that Ukraine is already defending freedom on the frontline, but that in this way it also defends the entire Europe against Russian aggression. And that “Poles know it, appreciate it, respect it, and are helping Ukraine: not out of courtesy, but as brothers and allies.”

The Ukrainian Head of State praised the Polish government’s determination in pursuing and promoting a hardline sanctions policy against Russia, especially when it comes to energy resources. He also thanked the Polish people, saying that he wants Polish people “in every province, country, municipality to hear it. Whose support and help is felt in every region, city, village, in every community of Ukraine.”

“Almost all our cities have partner cities in Poland. Our nations are brothers. Our countries are sisters. We are a family. And there will be no borders or barriers between us.,” stressed President Zelenskyy. He also confirmed the words of President Duda, who said that the two countries should sign a bilateral friendship treaty as soon as possible. The agreement between Poland and Ukraine is supposed to lead to the establishment of a “joint border and customs control, and then the only conditional border when Ukraine becomes a member of the European Union.” Poland has been an advocate of Ukraine when it comes to the country’s EU aspirations, and also strongly promotes tight regional cooperation between the countries of Central and Eastern Europe as part of the Three Seas Initiative.

President Zelenskyy concluded his speech with some symbolic declarations. He thanked the Polish parliament for swiftly passing laws that enabled Ukrainians who fled to Poland to enjoy many benefits awarded to Polish citizens, such as legal residence, employment, education, healthcare, and welfare. Access to all these services and facilities usually requires a procedure of gaining legal residence for people from non-EU countries, but in the case of Ukrainians who came to Poland after February 24, the process was streamlined.

“This step will not remain unilateral. Shortly, I will submit a similar – mirror – draft bill to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. God forbid Polish citizens ever need to take advantage of it under these conditions, under conditions of war. But these laws have great symbolic importance, which shows that Ukrainians and Poles are a family and that they are equal,” said President Zelenskyy, expressing his hope that the Ukrainian Parliament will support his bill.

President Zelenskyy also announced that he signed a decree establishing the honorary title of a “Saviour City” (much like “The Hero City of Ukraine”, which is awarded to cities and towns that is awarded to cities that saw particularly heavy fighting), with the first city to receive this title being the provincial capital of Rzeszów, close to the border with Ukraine and the first stop for many fleeing the Russian invasion.

“I believe that soon Ukrainians and Poles will come together at one table to share bread. To enjoy peace together. To savourr victory together. And to raise a toast to your and our freedom. Without free Ukraine, there can be no free Poland. Historians argue who was the author of this phrase. We have settled the dispute. This is the will of the Ukrainian and Polish peoples,” said President Zelensky and concluded “Thank you, brothers! Together. And to the very end. Long live Poland! Glory to Ukraine!”

The speeches of the two presidents were briefly disrupted when Russians conducted a rocket attack against Kyiv. The MPs were temporarily evacuated to a shelter.

During Zelensky's and Duda's speeches at the Verkhovna Rada, Rrussian missiles were fired at Kyiv.

The deputies are now in shelter.

Air alert.

— Roman Hryshchuk (@grishchukroma) May 22, 2022