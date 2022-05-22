Only Ukraine entitled to decide its future: President Duda in Ukrainian parliament

Only Ukraine has the right to decide its future, Polish President Andrzej Duda told lawmakers in Kyiv on Sunday, as he became the first foreign leader to give a speech in person to the Ukrainian parliament since Russia’s February 24 invasion.

Kyiv has ruled out any peace deal that would involve it ceding its territory and has dismissed calls for a ceasefire that would involve Russian forces remaining in the territory they have occupied, saying this would simply give Moscow time to rebuild its forces.

#Kyiv: this is how the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, was welcomed in the Ukrainian parliament. He is the first foreign leader to speak directly in the Ukrainian parliament since the beginning of the war pic.twitter.com/AT3que1kOU

— Belsat in English (@Belsat_Eng) May 22, 2022

“Worrying voices have appeared, saying that Ukraine should give in to [Vladimir] Putin’s demands,” Andrzej Duda said. “Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future… nothing about you without you,” he added, to a standing ovation in the chamber.

Duda: The free world today has the face of [email protected] 🇺🇦🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/h2ZnzzYt41

— Roman Hryshchuk (@grishchukroma) May 22, 2022

Mr Duda said that the international community must demand that Russia completely withdraw from Ukrainian territory.

“If Ukraine was sacrificed for… economic reasons or political ambitions – even a centimetre of its territory – it would be a huge blow not only for the Ukrainian nation, but for the entire Western world,” he said.

“After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, there can be no business as usual with Russia, dear presidents and prime ministers,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said during his speech in Verkhovna Rada.

“Poland will do everything it can to help Ukraine become a EU member.”

Thank you 🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tf9U9DMkV8

— Oleksiy Sorokin (@mrsorokaa) May 22, 2022

Birthplace of the Solidarity trade union that played a role in ending Communism in eastern Europe, Poland’s relations with Russia have long been fraught. Since the Russian invasion, Warsaw has positioned itself as one of Kyiv’s staunchest allies. Poland is a strong advocate of tough sanctions against Russia and has been vocal in its support of Ukraine becoming a

member of the EU.

“I will not rest until Ukraine becomes a member of the European Union,” President Duda stressed.

After his address, he met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, eye to eye. A press conference is expected to begin soon.