Polish Consulate in Germany attacked

The Polish consulate in the German city of Hamburg was pelted with stones and splattered with paint in the colours of the Russian flag.

The local fire brigade was alerted of the attack around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday morning, reported the Hamburg24 website.

Access to the building was hampered by tires in the street which had been set ablaze.

The website also reported that there were many paving stones, flares and paint containers on the ground in front of the consulate.

Hamburg police sealed off the area and it was reported that three suspects were arrested near the scene but were later released due to insufficient evidence.

The website also pointed out that paints used in the attack on the Polish diplomatic post were similar to the white, blue and red colours of the Russian flag.