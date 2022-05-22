President to meet Zelensky, address parliament in Kyiv

President Andrzej Duda’s visit to Kyiv, on Sunday, will include a meeting with Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky and an address to the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament), a presidential aide said on Sunday.

Jakub Kumoch, who heads Duda’s international policy bureau, told PAP that Duda’s address to parliament Rada will be the first by a foreign head of state since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.

Kumoch said Duda’s speech to the Rada will contain references to the historical ties between Ukraine and Poland, but will mainly pay homage to the Ukrainians’ courageous defence of their country against Russia.

He added that Duda will also meet Zelensky for face-to-face talks.

Duda previously spoke with Zelensky during his visit in Kiev, in April, together with the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.