President Biden says US ‘ready for anything North Korea does’

We are prepared for anything North Korea does, US President Joe Biden said in Seoul before heading to Japan as part of his first Asia trip as president, referring to the new North Korean nuclear tests, which would be the first in nearly five years. He also welcomed Hyundai’s decision to invest an additional USD 5 bn in the US by 2025.

A day earlier, President Biden and his new South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, agreed to consider bigger military exercises and potentially deploying more nuclear-capable American weapons to the region in response to the North’s weapons tests.

North Korea has not responded to US overtures, including offers of COVID-19 vaccines, Mr Biden said on Saturday, noting that he was willing to sit down with Kim if he thought it would lead to a serious breakthrough.

In a visit to Seoul, President Biden sought to strengthen the United States’ relationship with South Korea and also said he would be open to meeting with the leader of North Korea if he was “sincere.” https://t.co/YEq4dRMR9E pic.twitter.com/NpIUotZgdy

COVID-19 restrictions may be playing a role in North Korea’s lack of response, a senior US administration official said. In turn, North Korea has said the US overtures are insincere because Washington maintains “hostile policies” such as military drills and sanctions.

When asked whether Biden was willing to take concrete steps to break the stalemate, the official said that the administration was looking for serious engagement, not grand gestures.

“This is a decision that only the DPRK can make,” the official said, using the initials of North Korea’s official name (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea).

At a US air base south of Seoul, Biden and Yoon toured an air operations centre. American and South Korean troops, behind large computer projectors showing maps of the border separating North and South Korea, are tasked with defending against any missiles the North might launch.

Yoon said such facilities are important given “increasing” threats from North Korea.

Biden thanks Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Group said on Sunday it would invest an additional USD 5 bn in the United States by 2025 to strengthen collaboration with US firms in advanced technology.

The investments, announced during a visit to Seoul by President Joe Biden, are for robotics, urban air mobility, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, the group said.

Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp, on Friday announced plans to invest USD 5.5 bn in Georgia to build electric vehicle (EV) and battery facilities.

The new investment brings its planned US total through 2025 to about USD 10 bn, above the USD 7.4 bn it announced last year.