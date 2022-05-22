Poland accepts over 3.5 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Rafał Guz/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 3,532,000 people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Sunday morning.

According to the SG, on Saturday, Border Guard officers carried out nearly 23,000 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Sunday the number of arrivals had reached 5,700 people.

The Border Guard also said that on Saturday 33,200 people had left Poland for Ukraine.