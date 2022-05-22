More monkeypox cases expected globally: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it expected to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found. On Saturday, Israel and Switzerland reported first cases of the disease. Fortunately, experts emphasise that the disease is not as contagious as chickenpox or COVID-19.

Prior to the latest reports, the UN agency stated that 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported from 12 countries that are not endemic to the virus. It added that it would provide further guidance and recommendations in coming days for countries on how to mitigate the spread of monkeypox.

“Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases who are symptomatic,” the agency added.

David Heymann ,a WHO official, said it was “biologically plausible” the virus had been circulating outside of the countries where it is endemic, but had not led to major outbreaks as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns, social distancing and travel restrictions.

He stressed that the monkeypox outbreak did not resemble the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic because it does not transmit as easily. Those who suspect they may have been exposed or who show symptoms including bumpy rash and fever, should avoid close contact with others, he said.

“There are vaccines available, but the most important message is, you can protect yourself,” he added.

Israel, Switzerland report first cases

Israel on Saturday reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox, which officials expected would be contained. The case is a man in his 30s who had returned from a trip in western Europe, according to the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre – Ichilov, where he is quarantined and in mild condition.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said a few hundred vaccines, mainly for medical staff treating potential patients, may be purchased in order to prevent further infection. “This is not a pandemic, it is nothing like coronavirus,” he told N12 News.

On the same day, Switzerland has also detected its first confirmed case of the disease – a person in the canton of Bern who contracted it through “close physical contact abroad,” the canton said in a statement on Saturday.

The person consulted a doctor because they had a fever and a rash and felt poorly, the canton said, adding that the person was in isolation at home and the illness was developing in a “benign” way. A person they had been in contact with has been informed, the canton added.

Monkeypox ‘not a threat’

“At the moment, monkeypox is not a threat to public health,” Professor Joanna Zajkowska of the University Clinical Hospital in Białystok, north-eastern Poland, told the Polish press Agency (PAP), pointing out that the disease is much less contagious that the commonly known chickenpox.

In recent days, cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed in at least eight European countries – Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK, as well as in the US, Canada and Australia.

Monkeypox is a rare, zoonotic viral disease that usually occurs in western and central Africa. Symptoms include fever, headache and a skin rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. They usually disappear after two to three weeks, the WHO reports.

