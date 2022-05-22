Polish consulate in Hamburg doused in paint

The Polish consulate in Hamburg was doused in paint on Saturday evening, Cezary Gmyz, a correspondent of the Polish public broadcaster TVP in Germany, reported on social media.

The journalist explained that the building was pelted with bags of blue, white and red paint, which may indicate that the motive of the attack was Polish-Russian relations.

“The perpetrators scattered burning tyres to obstruct the access of services. Police have detained three people. The investigation is being carried out by the department for state protection dealing with politically motivated crimes,” he wrote.

German media have been noting Poland’s high level of activity in helping Ukraine in its fight against Russia. “Poland, as a neighbour of Ukraine, has behaved in an exemplary manner since the beginning of Russian aggression,” the German weekly “Der Spiegel” stressed, pointing out Polish support for Ukraine in terms of armaments.