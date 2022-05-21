World News: 21.05: Russians control all of Mariupol, tornadoes in Germany

The gruelling siege of Azovstal steel plant, the final Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, comes to an end, tornadoes hit western Germany, and rumours abound about the state of health of Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. This and more on Saturday’s edition of World News.

Missile missile attack against community centre

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has shown blatant disregard not only for human life, but also for cultural heritage. TVP World’s special correspondent Karolina Pajączkowska reports from the site of the latest missile attack: a Ukrainian community centre where humanitarian aid was being provided to the local population.

The siege of Mariupol comes to an end

Russia has declared that it has gained complete control over the city of Mariupol and that the last defenders of the Azovstal steel plant have surrendered. We take a look back and the gruelling, months-long battle has developed and run its course.

Ukraine’s plan for extracting war reparations from Russia

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky proposed confiscating Russian funds held in western countries and using them to pay compensation to people affected by Russian invasion of his country. Large amounts of Russian assets have been frozen so far, but none have been transferred to Ukraine.

Russian-Finnish gas row

The Russian company Gazprom has officially cut gas deliveries to Finland over the country’s refusal to pay for energy in rubles. Finnish energy authorities are already seeking alternative sources and solutions to Russian gas supplies. Relations between Russia and Finland have deteriorated after Finland decided to apply for NATO membership.

Tornadoes hit Germany

Over 40 people sustained injuries after severe storms and tornadoes struck western parts of Germany on Friday. Among the areas affected by adverse weather, the most significant property damage was recorded in the towns of Paderborn, Hoxter, and Lippstadt.

What if Putin dies?

As the eyes of the world are turned towards the Kremlin, many commentators have been asking the question: Is Vladimir Putin sick or even dying? This is the question pressed by many, as recently experts noticed deterioration in the dictator’s health.

World News’ guest

With Ukraine standing its ground against Moscow’s unprovoked aggression, speculations began to emerge concerning the condition of the Russian Federation and its leader, Vladimir Putin. Could a struggle for succession at the Kremlin be just around the corner? What are the possible scenarios for Vladimir Putin’s departure and the rise of Russia’s next leader? We discussed this issue with our guest Dr Jakub Olchowski, Head of the Eastern Europe Team at the Institute for Central Europe.