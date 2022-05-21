Russo-Ukrainian war very unlikely to end soon: British scholar

Michael Cox, professor of International relations at the London School of Economics, was TVP World’s guest and discussed the impact the Russian invasion of Ukraine has globally.

Prof. Cox said that Russia and NATO have become locked in a stalemate which leaves very little room for political manoeuvrings: Putin’s plan to quickly conquer Ukraine has failed, and the West has been increasing its support for Ukraine. Neither side can afford to take a step back, as this would be seen as a weakness and a possible victory for the other side.

The ongoing war is not just affecting Ukraine. Inflation is increasing globally. But perhaps more importantly the war has disrupted grain supplies, as Ukraine, as well as Russia, are large producers of wheat. This disproportionately affects the poorest countries. In effect the war sparks what is quickly developing into a multi-faceted global crisis.

The US have recently passed a USD 40 bn package of help for Ukraine, and some voices of criticism appeared, asking why are American taxpayers forced to pay for a war on the other end of the World their troops are not even fighting in. But Prof. Cox points out that President Biden managed to get bi-partisan support for the aid package, and believes that it will be the midterm elections in November that will ultimately show whether the White House policies regarding Ukraine and Russia will give Biden’s administration a boost in popularity or the opposite. Prof. Cox believes, however, that even if the Republicans win the elections and take the majority in the Congress, they will likely continue to support Ukraine.

Of course Europe is at the forefront of the conflict, facing a direct threat from Russia. Governments of Western European countries, where the public support for Ukraine is big, have ramped up their military spending, but the question remains whether Europe can stand on its own against Russia without the US support. Prof. Cox believes that President Biden has done a good job bringing the European NATO members together.

China is another matter. Explicitly condemns the war, but it is also very careful not to criticise Russia. China may come to be the biggest winner in a war they are not even participating in, especially if Russia loses and becomes more dependent on China, who is always hungry for resources. However, China must tread carefully. Xi Jinping and Putin have developed a close relationship over the past decade, but Biden has warned China not to get involved more directly, e.g. by providing Russia with armaments.

Discussing the monetary support for Ukraine which the country will need to rebuild after the end of the war, Prof. Cox believes that the aid will not come without strings attached. Ukraine has been struggling with many structural problems, such as corruption, and since the country will be absolutely unable to rebuild without international assistance, it may be forced to accept a list of demands for structural changes from the West, not unlike Western Europe had to when the US extended help to it as part of the Marshall Plan.