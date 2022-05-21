New video evidence reveals more facts about Bucha massacre

CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts uncovered by The New York Times confirm that Russian forces began to commit atrocities against the civilian population of Bucha practically immediately after entering the town.

New video evidence of the Bucha massacre has surfaced. The New York Times has published a video showing Russian paratroopers marching captive civilians at gunpoint on March 4, less than a week after Russian invasion forces entered the town. The video was recorded by a CCTV camera. Numerous eyewitness accounts also exist.

New evidence — including three videos obtained by The New York Times — shows how Russian paratroopers rounded up and executed at least eight Ukrainian men in Bucha on March 4, a likely war crime. https://t.co/EnA2q943Ds pic.twitter.com/BRMDeGo0u6

The men were led to a place where they would later be executed. An eyewitness also filmed what was going on through the window of his home. Following the execution, bodies of the victims can be seen lying behind an office building. One of them can be easily identified as one of the men filmed by the CCTV camera: he is dressed in the same distinctive bright blue hooded sweatshirt. The dead bodies, including that of the man in the blue hoodie, are also visible in drone footage filmed the following day.

All executed men were local civilians, although most of them have joined various defence units organised following the invasion.

The unit most associated with the Bucha massacre was the 64th Motor Rifle Brigade, which has been proven to be present in the area and to have been responsible for murdering civilians in mid-March. But the perpetrators of the March 4 mass murder were members of the the 104th and 234th Airborne Assault Regiments, which suffered heavy casualties when they first attempted to enter Bucha in late February. They returned to the town on March 3.

The paratroopers set up their headquarters and a field hospital in a four-storey office building and began patrolling the area. Five men from the local defence units were manning a checkpoint, when they were warned of the Russian presence nearby. The only weapons they were armed with was a single grenade and a single rifle. The men hid in the house of a man who lived nearby and had been bringing them tea and coffee. They were later joined by two other local fighters. The men soon realised that they had become trapped in the house that was now surrounded by the Russians and began calling and texting their loved ones to inform them of their situation. Some urged their families and friends to get out of the area.

Soon before noon on March 4, the Russians, who were conducting house-to-house searches, entered the house in which the men were hiding and took them all, including the homeowner, captive. The men’s bodies were reportedly searched by the invaders for any tattoos that might indicate affiliation to military units.

Ivan Skyba was one of the men the Russians captured. He was the only one of them to have survived what happened later.

Eyewitnesses, mostly people living in houses surrounding the Russian base, said that the men were made by the Russian soldiers to kneel down. One of the men, the 28-year-old Vitaliy Karpenko was shot almost immediately.

Mr Skyba and another of the captives, Andriy Verbovyi, were taken inside the building. They were questioned and beaten; shortly after, Mr Verbovyi was shot and killed. Mr Skyba was then taken back to the parking lot to rejoin the other captives. One of the men confessed to the Russian that he and the other men were fighters, and he was released by the Russians. According to the local military authorities the man is now under investigation under the charge of committing high treason.

“Get rid of them, but not here, so their bodies don’t lie around,” Mr Skyba says one of the soldiers that were guarding them told the others, when they tried to figure out what to do with their captives. Two soldiers took the men around the corner of the building to a courtyard, where the body of one local man, 37-year-old Andriy Matviychuk, was already lying dead. He went missing the day earlier. He was killed with a shot to the head.

People in the houses around the building observed what was going on through their windows. Not all had a direct view of the incident. But they all heard the gunshots.

“I was shot and I fell down. The bullet went into my side,” Mr Skyba said. He pretended to be dead. “I didn’t move and didn’t breathe. It was cold outside and you could see people’s breath.” The soldiers then shot the men who were not killed by the first volley of gunfire. Mr Skyba lay motionless among the corpses of his fellow captives for about 15 minutes, until he could no longer hear the executioners’ voices and then got up and bolted.

The bodies of the men were left where they had been killed for nearly a month, before the Russians fled from Ukrainian forces that went on a counter offensive and entered the town on April 1.

The crime is under investigation by Ukrainian authorities, including the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). SBU has already identified many members of the units that were responsible for the crime, including that were likely directly involved in the murder. Stephen Rapp, former United States ambassador-at-large for war crimes issues, said that execution of the captured men “is the kind of incident that could become a strong case for war crimes prosecution.” Laws of war prohibit the killing of combatants, even uniformed ones, once they have been captured and disarmed.