Football: European giants target Robert Lewandowski

Since Robert Lewandowski announced that he would not extend his contract with Bayern Munich, the Pole began to be linked with a transfer to FC Barcelona. According to TVP Sport, the football superstar’s future is not yet decided as there are three other clubs fighting for his signature.

Lewandowski leaves Bayern

There are more and more indications that Bayern’s season-closing 2021/22 match against Wolfsburg (2:2) was the last time Robert Lewandowski played for the German football club, as suggested by the player himself during an interview on Viaplay.





The disagreement between FC Bayern and Mr Lewandowski arose in connection with the new contract – while the striker is demanding at least a two-year contract extension and a raise, the Munich club’s owners are only willing to offer him a one-year extension. According to sports journalist Piotr Wilkowicz, Lewandowski was supposedly irritated by the fact that Bayern started negotiations with another brilliant striker, Erling Haaland, behind his back. The situation is set to be exploited by Barcelona.





Huge thanks to my Teammates and Coach for the entire season! 🙌⚽ @FCBayern#RL9 #Bundesliga 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1iUxRUZUfO

— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) May 14, 2022

Clubs fighting for the prolific “nine”

According to Maciej Iwański of TVP Sport, FC Barcelona is not the only club looking to sign the Polish striker.





Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Arsenal would also like to sign Lewandowski. The name of the third club, in particular, may come as a surprise, as the “Gunners” have been out of the Premier League top flight for several years now.





The bidding game

The London club may also pay Bayern more money than Barcelona, which is still struggling financially. However, according to the daily “AS”, the “Catalans” will be able to pay no more than EUR 60 million.





The Polish representative has played in 46 matches for Bayern this season, scoring 50 goals. As many as 35 goals he bagged in the Bundesliga, becoming for the seventh time the top scorer of the German Premier League.