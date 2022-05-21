Poland takes gold in women’s kayaking at World Cup Racice

The Polish kayaking team of Karolina Naja, Anna Puławska, Adrianna Kąkol and Dominika Putto won a gold medal in the K4 500m event at the 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Racice, Czech Republic, on Saturday.

The Spanish team came second and the Chinese third.

The Polish team are bronze medallists of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but in the Czech Republic they competed in a changed line-up. Helena Wiśniewska and Justyna Iskrzycka were replaced by Kąkol and Putto.