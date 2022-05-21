Help Without Borders: 20.05

Watch the latest episode of TVP World’s Help Without Borders – a show dedicated to the refugees from Ukraine, to learn about their stories, the volunteers, charities, and organisations providing humanitarian assistance.

More than 3.5 million of the total of approximately 6.4 million refugees who have fled Ukraine – have reached the safety of Poland, which has been providing humanitarian help to the arrivals since the very beginning.

This episode of Help Without Borders focuses on the Borders Without Borders Foundation established as an emergency response to the humanitarian crisis that is ongoing on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Justyna Tokarska and Nicalos Kusiak the organisation’s co-founders were the guests of today’s Help Without Borders Episode.

Both Mrs Tokarska and Mr Kusiak quit their jobs to commit themselves in full to helping Ukrainian refugees.

According to Justyna Tokarska, the foundation already helped thousands of people displaced by the Russian invasion. She said that as Medyka is one of the Polish-Ukrainian border crossings, people in need were not hard to find.

In turn, Nicalos Kusiak spoke about the ways the foundation is currently helping Ukrainians. He pointed out that the biggest way the organisation is contributing is by providing food to displaced Ukrainians. He added that besides food they also deliver hygiene products and basic medicine.

At the end of the episode, the guests were asked what is the hardest part of their work. Mrs Tokaska stated that the hardest part is the work overload as so many people need help. On the other hand, Mr Kusiak said that the hardest part is getting donations.