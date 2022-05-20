Lion statues unveiled – an important gesture from Ukraine to Poland

“We take this as an important gesture from the Ukrainian side towards Poland, confirming our very good relations filled with solidarity,” Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Culture Ministry Piotr Gliński said after the lion statues in the Eaglets Cemetery were unveiled. He recalled that this issue had been the subject of Poland’s efforts for years and had remained unresolved. “We appreciate this gesture all the more,” the culture minister added.

The deputy PM stressed that for years the ministry has been taking care of monuments in the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv and in other places important to Poles abroad. He explained that this obligation has been carried out by the ministry for many years, and later on through the establishment of a special institute – Poloniki, which takes care of Polish heritage abroad.

“We are present in Ukraine, Belarus and Lithuania, where we take care of Polish heritage and Polish cemeteries, including the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, the Pantheon of the Defenders of Lviv,” Mr Gliński noted.

The unveiling of the monuments was announced on social media by the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi.

“There were many pages in the history between Ukrainians and Poles. The graves of our ancestors on both sides of the border have witnessed conflicts and mutual wrongs. And although these are old cases, they have often stood in the way of mutual understanding,” the mayor wrote.

The Lion monuments history

In the 1970s, the stone lions were removed by Soviet authorities. In 2005, the Cemetery of the Defenders of Lviv was solemnly consecrated and unveiled without the lion statues. It was not until December 2015 that the lions returned to their historical place, but were soon covered up with wooden planks.

“Without a doubt, the consent of the Lviv authorities to unveil the monuments is a very symbolic event and shows that the barbaric Russian invasion may become a turning point in Polish-Ukrainian relations,” TVP World correspondent Tomasz Grzywaczewski said on Polish Radio 24.

