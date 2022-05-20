World News 20.05: Azovstal still resisting, Finland and Sweden to join NATO

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday, motivating their decision with the Russian aggression. Meanwhile, despite the evacuation process of Ukrainian soldiers and bodies from Mariupol occurring some Ukrainian soldiers are still fighting in the Azovstal steel plant.

Azovstal update

Despite some soldiers being evacuated from Azovstal the commander of the Azov regiment has confirmed the latest reports that some Ukrainians are still fighting in the Azovstal steel plant. The Russians continue to shell and bomb the plant while taking those defenders who surrendered to prison camps near Mariupol.





TVP World correspondent in Kharkiv

TVP World correspondent Karolina Pajaczkowska is now in Kharkiv . She met Ukrainians still living in the Kharkiv metro since the first time Russian bombs rained down on the city.





Ukraine aid package

The G7 countries have announced a new powerful 19.8 billion dollar aid package for Ukraine. The money is meant to bolster Ukraine’s public finances and ensure that the country’s financial situation will not impede its ability to defend itself against the Russian invasion.





US backs Finland and Sweden bid to join NATO

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday, US officials expressed their full support for the accession process.





President Duda met with his Slovenian counterpart

The Polish President Andrzej Duda hosted his Slovenian counterpart, Borut Pahor in Warsaw. The main topics of discussion were the future of the European Union and the war in Ukraine.





European Council in Turin

Officials from several dozen European countries convened in Turin for the summit of the European Council, where Italy passed the presidency of the council over to Ireland. However, the main topic of the summit was the Russian invasion of Ukraine.





Strategic Ark forum in Warsaw

In the last two days, the Polish Institute of International Affairs hosted the Strategic Ark geopolitical forum in Warsaw. The event was opened by the Prime Minister yesterday. It gathered strategists from all around the World. TVP World’s Owidiusz Nicieja reported from the event.





Massive increases in gas prices in the UK

The UK has experienced massive increases in gas prices, fuel, electricity and even food. Such high inflation wasn’t seen there in 4 decades. TVP World correspondent Klaudia Czerwinska was in the UK with some details on the increase.





Joe Biden visits South Korea

U.S. President Joe Biden is paying a state visit to South Korea, which is his first trip to Asia since he took office. The aim of the trip is to assure Asian allies of America’s continued interest and involvement in the region – given recent tensions with both China and North Korea.