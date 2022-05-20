Ukrainian Perspective – Vyshyvanka Day: 19.05

This episode of Ukrainian Perspective focuses on Ukraine’s Vyshyvanka Day, a holiday that salutes the traditional Ukrainian costume. On this day, Ukrainians wear embroidered shirts with colourful patterns. In the reality of war, the holiday is an opportunity to unite refugees, but also to integrate with the nation invaded by Russia.

“I wish you health, strength, indestructibility, courage and freedom. Happy Vyshyvanka Day Ukraine,” Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said in a video posted on Twitter on the occasion of this national holiday.

З Днем вишиванки, Україно! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Lw2zyaQQaM

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 19, 2022

The guests of this episode of Ukrainian Perspective were Emma Zahynaiko a Ukrainian living in Warsaw, Kateryna Voievoda a Ukrainian engineering team leader based in New York and Olena Kossak a Ukrainian Psychologist from Lviv.

According to Mrs Zahynaiko, Ukraine was really united before the war, however, when the conflict with Russia started in 2014 the holiday took on another meaning – giving Ukrainian people and soldiers courage and spirit, not to give up.

Kateryna Voievoda pointed out that there is a large community of Ukrainians living in New York, celebrating Vyshyvanka Day, and moreover, helping Ukraine by sending aid and welcoming Ukrainians into their homes. She also mentioned that there is widespread support for Ukraine on the part of New Yorkers.

In turn, Olena Kossak said that this year a lot of people from all over the world can be seen wearing a vyshyvanka to celebrate this Ukrainian holiday. She added that these people are now learning the history of Ukraine and opening their hearts and minds to the Ukrainian perspective of the world.

The guests also stated their predictions on how Vyshyvanka Day will look like in Ukraine a year from now. Emma Zahynaiko hopes that the holiday will take place in an independent Ukrainian Crimea or Donetsk. Kateryna Voievoda predicts that she along with all her friends will be in Ukraine celebrating the holiday and that the whole of Ukraine will be united. Lastly, Olena Kossak said that next year every person on earth will have their own vyshyvanka symbolising freedom. She also mentioned that she hopes this will be the last war on Earth.