Kyiv region demined, Azovstal evacuation continues: Ukrainian official

Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s Administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced that the Kyiv region has finally been demined after the Russian occupation. He added that the electricity supply in the region has been fully restored.

Mr Tymoshenko pointed out that more than 1,000 specialists took part in the implementation of this task reconnecting approximately 260,000 consumers to the Ukrainian grid.

He also said that the roofs of private houses in the Kyiv region have already begun to be repaired. Moreover, gas supply, as well as public transport and internet, have been partially restored. Also, anti-tank blockades and damaged military equipment have been removed from the roads in Andriivka.

Azovstal evacuation continues

Nearly 700 more Ukrainian fighters had surrendered in Russian-held Mariupol. Ukraine has ordered its garrison in Mariupol to stand down, but the ultimate outcome of Europe’s bloodiest battle for decades remains unresolved.

Earlier the Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed the evacuation of more than 260 soldiers from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, including 53 seriously wounded. 211 evacuees were taken to a former penal colony in Olenivka on the territory of the self-proclaimed Moscow-controlled Donetsk People’s Republic. They are to be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war, Mrs Maliar announced.

The process of evacuation of dead Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol is underway.

The seriously wounded from #AzovStal were evacuated with future exchange to the territory controlled by Ukraine, said Azov commander Denys Prokopenko.https://t.co/5Burc9SKz1 https://t.co/oNFSUFM67j pic.twitter.com/CyiYqqoY5v

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 20, 2022

On Friday, Russian media announced that 1,730 Azovstal defenders have “surrendered”, with videos being published showing the soldiers exit from the plant.

Russians say that 1730 Ukrainian soldiers "surrendered" in Azovstal while new videos appear of how Ukrainian soldiers "leave" Azovstal steel plant.

The Ukrainian government said it will disclose the details "after the operation is complete."https://t.co/zUQDjGq9BT

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 19, 2022

The Azovstal compound, defended by the Azov National Guard regiment and the 36th Independent Marine Brigade, has been the last point of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, a port city in southeastern Ukraine. Mariupol has been almost completely destroyed by Russian troops, with civilian casualties estimated at tens of thousands.

In recent weeks, several hundred civilians who had been hiding in underground corridors and shelters at the steel plant for about two months have been rescued. The whole operation was possible thanks to the cooperation of the Ukrainian side with the UN.