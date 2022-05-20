Rock Rachon: Finland and Sweden formally apply to NATO

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday. However, Turkey threatened to block the nordic countries’ accession to the Alliance siting political arguments involving Sweden’s refusal to extradite “terrorists” to Ankara. Sweden’s and Finland’s bid to join NATO would make it possible to drastically reinforce security in the Baltic sea region.

According to Finnish politician and Member of the European Parliament Henna Virkkunen, the only reason why people in Finland changed their minds about joining NATO was the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It is important for our security and safety in Finland, that it is good to be part of the defence cooperation, part of NATO,” she said.

The MEP also touched on the possibility of Turkey blocking the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. “Hopefully we can solve these problems very, very soon and I am sure that all the countries are very much working towards that,” Mrs Virkkunen stated.

She added that the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Sweden met with the President of the United States to discuss their application and any possible setbacks.

The second guest of Mr Rachon was a historian, economist and Managing Director, International in the Action Institute think tank Alejandro Chafuen. In his opinion, the Russian aggression against Ukraine will cause a more united Europe “against any new effort of Russian imperialism”.

He mentioned that in terms of the Russian invasion, the US would suffer fewer consequences than countries in Europe due to its energy infrastructure being independent of Russian gas and fuel supplies.

Mr Chafuen also pointed out that even if Russia ends up occupying 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory but the rest of the country would be in extreme opposition to Russia, it would in fact be a loss for Moscow, even if they try to portray it as a victory.

“I hope we see a complete defeat of the Russian regime. (…) I think the major menace to the international rule of law, of a system of life that respects private property, human rights and has an ally in China and also the radical Islam, these are not countries with a shared ideology, but they want to weaken the power of the US and what remains in western rule of law in Europe,” the economist said.