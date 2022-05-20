Poland issues 24 pct more foreigner work permits in 2021

Poland issued 504,200 work permits for foreigners in 2021, a 24 percent rise compared to the year before, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday.

The number of foreigners working in Poland has been rising rapidly in recent years. Compared to 2015, the number of work permits increased eightfold by 2021. The only exception was 2020, when work permits fell due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ukrainians have been the biggest group of foreigners being given the green light to work in Poland.

Among all 16 Polish provinces, the central Mazowieckie, which includes Warsaw, issued the most work permits for foreigners. The province’s share in total permits reached 20.8 percent in 2021.