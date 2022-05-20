We must show a West which Ukraine wants to belong to: Polish president

President Andrzej Duda on Friday met Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor in Warsaw and discussed the ongoing Ukrainian conflict and EU cooperation.

“First of all, I would like to thank the President for his support a few weeks ago of this joint initiative, with which we came forward at that time, for Ukraine to be granted the status of an EU candidate,” Mr Duda said at a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart.

He stressed that it is extremely important for Ukraine, “not even so much on the state level, but in the social level – as a visible sign of opening of the European Union, this proverbial West to the Ukrainian society, to Ukraine in general, and also as a demonstration that this is a place, where Ukraine – if it wants – can belong.”

President Duda expressed the hope that the European Council “will not only take up this initiative, but will also accept it, and that Ukraine will indeed gain this status as an EU candidate”.

“This will have a very important political dimension above all. Although, of course, in the future it will also, I hope, translate into economic benefits for Ukraine,” Mr Duda added.

As he reported, the conversation with President Pahor concerned “first of all the biggest problem we all have at the moment” – the war that Russia started with its attack, aggression against Ukraine.

“The conversation was dominated by the war, first of all, by the big question that we keep asking ourselves here… how to end the war that Russia started in Ukraine, how to make the Russian aggression against Ukraine stop and to make it go back,” Mr Duda said.

Polish approach towards Ukraine ‘an inspiration’

The President of Slovenia Borut Pahor praised the “Polish women and men [who] have shown the world their most beautiful faces in tragic times for our friends from Ukraine – they are an example and inspiration for our common approach to Ukraine.”

“I want to say that for a long time we were deaf to the remarks I received from the Poles and President [Duda] that Russia has ambitions to enter the West, frankly I thought it was exaggerating,” he admitted. “But then it turned out that there was aggression – since then my friend’s political analyses and forecasts are extremely important to me and I understand them well.”

The President also thanked Andrzej Duda for his initiative on Ukraine gaining EU candidate status. “I think this is a good and wise step.”