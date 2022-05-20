Poland’s average corporate wage up 14.1 pct y/y in April – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross wage rose by 14.1 percent year on year to PLN 6,626.95 (EUR 1,428) in April 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Friday.

In monthly terms, the average wage fell by 0.6 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected an 12.6-percent annual increase in the corporate wage in April and a 1.9-percent monthly decline.

April’s corporate employment increased by 2.8 percent year on year to 6,496,600 and by 0.2 percent month on month.

This compares to the economists’ expectations of a 2.8-percent annual rise in employment and a 0.1 monthly increase.