Poland’s manufacturing rises y/y in April – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s industrial output rose by 13.0 percent year on year in April 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday.

Month on month, industrial output fell by 11.3 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected April’s manufacturing to grow by 15.5 percent year on year and to decrease by 11.1 percent month on month.

Seasonally adjusted industrial production went up by 15.6 percent year on year and declined by 0.4 percent month on month in April.

Manufacturing prices increased by 23.3 percent year on year in April and by 1.9 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected April’s producer prices to rise by 20.7 percent year on year and by 1.1 percent month on month.