Poland, Portugal are working to maintain unity within EU and NATO: PM

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday met his Portuguese counterpart António Costa to discuss bilateral relations, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as well as the future of renewable energy.

“We must do everything to ensure that Russian troops leave Ukraine as soon as possible, for this we need unity within the EU and NATO; Poland and Portugal are working hand in hand to maintain precisely this unity,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said following the meeting in Warsaw.

During the prime ministers’ joint press conference, Mr Morawiecki pointed out that Poland recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Portugal, and Warsaw would probably have celebrated this anniversary with a “big bang” had it not been for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

PM @MorawieckiM: I am pleased that, together with Portugal, we are strengthening European unity and looking for the best solutions for Europe in terms of finance, economy and security, so that Europe is a real global player on the world stage.

Therefore, he pointed out, Friday’s meeting focused on the issue of this war and its consequences.

“We discussed, first of all, how the world looked before February 24 and how it looks now. We know perfectly well that we must do everything to make sure that Russian troops leave Ukraine as soon as possible, so that peace can reign again,” the Polish Prime Minister said.

He stressed that for this to happen, unity is needed within the EU and NATO. He added that Poland and Portugal are working “hand in hand to maintain precisely this unity”.

“Politics has come to a dead-end, particularly after the attack on Ukraine, and there is no going back to the way things were before 24 February,” Mr Morawiecki added.

“Maybe some EU countries thought so until recently: let’s go back to this business as usual, let’s buy gas, oil from Russia,” the Prime Minister said.

PM @MorawieckiM: Poland and Portugal believe that we must become independent from hydrocarbons from Russia once and for all. Europe cannot stop halfway. We need to go further in terms of sanctions, especially when it comes to hydrocarbons.

“No, ladies and gentlemen, Poland and Portugal are also of the opinion that we need to become independent from Russian hydrocarbons once and for all, and preferably move as soon as possible towards modern energy, which uses the latest technological achievements – hydrogen, renewable.”

Portugal in solidarity with Poland

Portuguese PM António Costa expressed his full solidarity for Poland, “but also admiration… for the way it has supported Ukraine, the way it has welcomed refugees from that country, and the measures Poland has taken to ensure its energy independence in the current situation,”.

“We all know and we both know that we need to strengthen Europe’s defence, but also the mechanisms of persuasion in the situation that is taking place, this barbarism on the part of Russia on Ukrainian territory,” he added.

He stressed that when it comes to energy security, Portugal believes that it is necessary to rely on renewable energy sources and to become independent from coal. “We are interested in supporting Poland in its unique efforts when it comes to energy security and sustainable development,” he declared.

He also referred to millions of Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn homeland.

“In Portugal, we have welcomed all Ukrainians, we are also ready to support Poland in its humanitarian assistance to refugees,” he said. “Portugal is ready to provide in-kind assistance, including in terms of food or necessities.”

“We will defeat Russia,” Mr Costa concluded. “We will guarantee Ukraine’s right to independence.”