Only together, Eastern Europe is able to oppose Russia: Mateusz Matyszkowicz

This week, Mateusz Matyszkowicz, Board Member of the Polish public broadcaster TVP paid a visit to Maisons-Laffitte, France, where the Polish Literary Institute, founded and directed until by death in 2000 by Jerzy Giedroyc – a Polish writer and political activist – is located.

Mr Matyszkowicz spoke about the legacy of the late Mr Giedroyc, who was instrumental in developing the region’s political landscape following WWII. His political thought was the concept of the ULB (Ukraine, Lithuania and Belarus), as a then-innovative outlook on Poland’s eastern policy.

The idea of the ULB implied an arrangement of relations with those states based on partnership, through the abandonment of the feeling of superiority towards those nations and a rejection of Poland’s policy of regional superpower.

Jerzy Giedroyc stressed that Poland should renounce its territorial claims to these

countries – large swathes of territory which had been part of the Second Republic of Poland until 1939 – and support their aspirations for independence or democratisation processes.

There was a strong sentiment at the time that Poland received the short end of the stick in the negotiations and the loss of the territory damaged national pride further compounding the moral and material damage brought about by the war.

Many people said at the time that Mr Giedroyc had capitulated, believing that, following the Yalta Conference in 1945, “Polishness” in the Borderlands had been lost.

“This is not true at all,” Mr Matyszkowicz told TVP World.

“It is difficult to accuse Jerzy Giedroyc of ‘capitulation’, and of abandoning the emphasis on the fact that the borderlands belonged to the Republic of Poland, as they did belong to the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth – a state that comprised the Kingdom of Poland and the Grand Duchy of Lithuania,” he pointed out.

“The January Uprising [1863-1864 – ed] was fought for freedom from Russia under a common flag, with an Eagle, the Coat of arms of Lithuania and an archangel symbolising the Ukrainian people, in other words the Commonwealth of three nations. This term does not imply any annexation, but a common, subjective participation of nations that recognise that politically they are close to each other, because only by staying together they are able to oppose Russia,” Mr Matyszkowicz added.

“The condition for political cooperation between our nations is their independent existence,” he noted. “Only free and independent Ukrainians, Belarusians and Lithuanians can freely decide to participate in a political and cultural project, as Giedroyc perfectly understood.”

Jerzy Giedroyc, considered by some as one of the greatest Poles of the 20th century, died in