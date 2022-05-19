PZU Group Q1 results: over PLN 750 mln profit

The PZU Group has announced that its net profit in the first quarter of this year amounted to PLN 758 million. Gross revenue reached PLN 6.3 billion – the highest Q1 result in recent years.

“In the first quarter of 2022. PZU Group increased its gross revenue to nearly PLN 6.3 billion, the highest value in the first quarters of previous years,” PZU said in a press release on Thursday.

Good results despite turmoil in the economy

PZU Group’s net profit attributable to owners of the parent company in Q1 2022 amounted to PLN 758 mln – compared with PLN 880 mln in Q1 2021.

Return on equity (ROE) reached 17.8 percent, exceeding the strategic target.

“We started the year with very good results in terms of both insurance sales volumes and profitability. Despite the difficult economic environment, affecting the mood and decisions of consumers and companies, the premium collected in the first quarter reached PLN 6.3 billion. Not only did it grow year on year, but it also reached the highest value ever recorded by the PZU Group in the first three months of a year,” PZU CEO Beata Kozłowska-Chyła was quoted in the press release as saying.

As she pointed out, sales of non-life and other non-motor insurance in Poland increased by 12.1 percent year-on-year, especially in the mass segment.

“In conditions of the frequency of claims returning to the pre-pandemic level and with their value increasing due to inflation, we have maintained high profitability of property insurance,” she said.

State-controlled PZU Group is the largest financial group in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe. It is headed by PZU, whose traditions date back to 1803. The company’s shares have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2010. Its main shareholder is the State Treasury with 34.19 percent of shares.