Polish food exports rise in Q1

Exports of Polish agricultural and food products grew by 16.2 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2022, reaching a value of EUR 10.2 billion, the National Support Centre for Agriculture (KOWR) has told PAP.

Poland exported most of its produce, or 75 percent, to other EU countries in the first three months of the year. The value of shipments to the EU reached EUR 7.6 billion, up 21 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

Non-EU countries imported Polish agricultural goods to the value of EUR 2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022, up 4 percent compared to the first three months of 2021.

Polish agricultural and food exports were dominated by meat and processed meat, while grains and grain products came next.

“Polish exports of agricultural and food products enjoyed a significant increase of revenue in the first quarter of 2022 despite restrictions caused by the coronavirus epidemic and the outbreak of an armed conflict in Ukraine at the end of February,” Marcin Wronski, a KOWR deputy head, commented for PAP on Thursday.

Polish exports were also supported by a weaker national currency and an economic recovery that followed the global lockdown, according to Wronski.

Exports of Polish food and agricultural goods reached a record-high value of EUR 37 billion last year and were up EUR 3 billion on 2020.