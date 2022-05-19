Polish PM calls on West to ‘isolate’ Putin

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called on the West to “isolate” Russian president Vladimir Putin in a speech delivered in Warsaw on Thursday.

“I call for the isolation of the Russian president, diplomacy requires dialogue, but you cannot negotiate with terrorists; criminals must be tried, and the ideology of ‘Russian Mir’ [peace] must be defeated and eliminated,” Prime Minister Morawiecki said on Thursday during the PISM Strategic Ark conference.

In his opening speech at the conference, the head of government referred to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

PM @MorawieckiM continues: "Russia must be held politically accountable for its attack on Ukraine. It must never again be able to threaten peace in Europe". #Strategic_Ark #thefutureoftheWest @PISM_Poland pic.twitter.com/eF7B3grzy4

— PISM Strategic Ark (@Strategic_Ark) May 19, 2022

“I am convinced that war is never inevitable. It is always the result of either a conscious decision or the lack of such a decision,” PM Morawiecki said.

Recalling the massacre of civilians in cities such as Bucha and Mariupol, the prime minister assessed that “all these events should wake us up from our geopolitical slumber and make us reject our old illusions.”

As he noted, one hears about attempts to allow Vladimir Putin to save face on the international stage. “But how can one try to save or preserve something that has actually been completely lost?” he asked.

No time like the present

According to the Prime Minister, today we have reason to try to understand the dynamics of Russia’s imperialism and perhaps totalitarianism. He added that we must also be ready to “take a good look at ourselves”.

“To look in the mirror and reflect on our own identity in a world that is so heavily filled with uncertainty,” Mr Morawiecki said.

PM @MorawieckiM: NATO enlargement to include 🇸🇪&🇫🇮 is a political commitment of the transatlantic community to 🇺🇦- it is the defenders of Mariupol, Kharkiv and Kyiv who open the door to NATO enlargement with their heroic struggle. These doors must remain open to them as well. pic.twitter.com/RQS7fjFLqO

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) May 19, 2022

The head of government also thanked PiSM for organising the conference, adding that it is difficult to find a better place to discuss the future.

In this context, he referred to the 1920 Battle of Warsaw, which, he said, shaped the world order for the next two decades.

“At the moment, the battle for Ukraine is being fought and perhaps it will decide the future of the next century.”

According to Mr Morawiecki, the paradox of the war in Ukraine is that “if Ukraine wins, it will primarily be its victory… On the other hand, if it loses, it will not be its loss, but the loss of all of us and the end of the world as we know it.”