Ukraine’s Zelenskyy mocks Russia’s ‘wonder weapon’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday mocked Russia’s announcement it was using a new generation of powerful lasers in Ukraine, comparing it to the so-called “wonder weapons” that Nazi Germany unveiled in a bid to prevent defeat in WWII.

Earlier in the day, Russia said it was using powerful lasers in Ukraine to burn up drones, deploying some of Moscow’s secret weapons to counter a flood of Western arms.

Speaking in a late night address, President Zelenskyy said Russia was trying to find its “wonder weapon” against Ukraine.

“Today, a representative of the Russian state said that the occupiers have allegedly started to use laser weapons systems in Ukraine, to save missiles. First, it is noteworthy that they needed to save missiles and had to somehow explain it,” he pointed out.

“In the propaganda of Nazi Germany there was such a term as ‘Wunderwaffe’ – ‘Wonder Weapon’. The clearer it became that they had no chance in the war, the more propaganda there was about an amazing weapon that would be so powerful as to ensure a turning point in the war. And so we see that in the third month of a full-scale war, Russia is trying to find its ‘wonder weapon’, allegedly a laser. This all clearly shows the complete failure of the mission,” the President added.

Russian strongman Vladimir Putin in 2018 unveiled an intercontinental ballistic missile, underwater nuclear drones, a supersonic weapon and a laser weapon. However, little is known about the specifics of the new laser. Putin mentioned one called Peresvet, named after a medieval Orthodox warrior monk Alexander Peresvet.

Yury Borisov, the deputy PM in charge of military development, told a conference in Moscow that Peresvet was already being widely deployed and it could blind satellites up to 1,500 km above Earth. He also revealed there were already more powerful systems than Peresvet that could burn up drones and other equipment.