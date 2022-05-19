LIVE: 85th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war continues. Last day, in the first war crimes trial in Ukraine since the invasion started,a 21-year-old Russian soldier has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian.

The Department of Tourism of the Kyiv Oblast State Administration has launched a “VR Museum of War Memory”. With the help of 3D tours, visitors will be able to get into the terrible reality that the war brought with it to Irpen, Bucha, Gostomel, Gorenka and other towns and villages.

Do not offer us a ceasefire – this is impossible without total Russian troops withdrawal. Ukraine is not interested in new “Minsk” and the war renewal in a few years. Until ���� is ready to fully liberate occupied territories, our negotiating team is weapons, sanctions and money.

❗️Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 19.05 / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 19.05

I strongly support the historic applications from Finland and Sweden for membership in NATO. I look forward to welcoming President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to Washington tomorrow so that we can further discuss their applications and European security.

The war in Ukraine, on top of all the other global crises, threatens tens of millions of people with food insecurity, malnutrition, mass hunger & famine.

There is enough food in our world for everyone, but we must act together, urgently & with solidarity.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 19 May 2022

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 19 May 2022

#StandWithUkraine

Poland will send 25,000 tons of gasoline to Ukraine, reports The Kyiv Independent. Ukrainian Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Wednesday that Ukraine will receive fuel starting next week, reports Polskie Radio broadcasting service.

EU makes green energy plan to phase out Russian fossil fuels

��Needs €210bn over 5 years

��€12bn to upgrade oil refineries & build LNG terminals

��45% of EU energy mix to come from renewables by 2030

45% of EU energy mix to come from renewables by 2030

energy consumption to be cut by 13% by 2030

G7 financial

leaders are likely to focus on Thursday and Friday on how to

help Ukraine pay its bills, with reconstruction after the war,

surging global inflation, climate change, supply chains and the

impending food crisis also high on the agenda.

⚡️Ukraine dismisses talk of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant supplying electricity to Russia.

Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo on May 18 dismissed Russia’s claim that a Russian-seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would supply Russia with electricity.

Today is International Vyshyvanka Day!

War rages in����;Ukrainians are being killed & wounded every day, but we never forget who we are & what we stand for!

So, don your favourite, your oldest or your simplest vyshyvanka & show the world that you love&support Ukraine!#StandWithUkraine

