Poland calls for extra EU duty on Russian fossil fuels

Piotr Mueller, the Polish government spokesperson, on Wednesday praised the plan but said that it was a shame it was introduced so late because Poland had for years warned against becoming dependent on Russian gas and oil.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland is appealing to the EU to impose additional import tariffs on Russian oil and gas, the government spokesperson has said.

The European Union wants to mobilise around EUR 300 billion by 2030, including around EUR 72 billion in subsidies and EUR 225 billion in loans, to end its reliance on Russian oil and gas, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

At the same time he said that Poland is appealing “here and now” to the European Commission to introduce an additional tariff on Russian oil and gas “so that Russia does not take advantage of this armed conflict, this turmoil on the international arena in terms of fuel prices, does not divide the member states into better and worse… and does not dictate various types of discounts or higher prices.”

He added that Poland was proposing either a quick timely embargo on Russian oil, gas and coal, or “a punitive duty that would make EU entrepreneurs want to abandon Russian supplies.