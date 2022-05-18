Polish PM says food security is top priority for gov’t

"It is the duty of the state and a responsible government to ensure food security for Poles and guarantees of stable farming, animal breeding and development for farmers," Morawiecki said.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has stressed the importance of food security in the context of the war in Ukraine.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Morawiecki said that “agriculture is a strategic sector of the Polish economy which has become even more important in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine that creates a threat of food shortages in the world.”

“It is the duty of the state and a responsible government to ensure food security for Poles and guarantees of stable farming, animal breeding and development for farmers,” Morawiecki added.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted global food supply chains as the two countries are major producers of grains and oil. Lack of such basic foodstuffs may have a negative impact on poorer countries and some experts warn of a looming food crisis in East Africa.