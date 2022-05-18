Large jumping spider found in parcel from UK

"The package was supposed to contain spice containers… but instead of spices, they contained live insects and spiders," said Sebastian Pakalski the press spokesman of the Tax Office in Gdańsk, northern Poland.

Polish customs officers discovered one of the world’s largest jumping spiders and other insects in parcel sent from the UK that officially contained boxes of spices.

The discovery was made by the officers of the Pomeranian National Revenue Administration (KAS) at the postal customs office in Pruszcz Gdański, northern Poland.

He added that the package included a spider from the family of jumping spiders, Hyllus diardi, considered to be one of the largest in the world.

“It is an active and aggressive spider, able to hunt a victim even larger than itself,” Pakalski said.

Officers also found insects and five other jumping spiders, Phidippus carolinensis. These spiders usually do not weave webs, but hunt by jumping on their prey.

After the discovery of the illicit contents, a letter was sent to the District Veterinary Doctor in Pruszcz Gdański, who issued a decision to return the parcel to its sender.