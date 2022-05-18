Independence from Russian gas

At the end of the summer, another gas pipeline will be opened. This time from Slovakia to Poland. The seemingly small section (61.3 km on the Polish side and 106 km on the Slovakian one) will connect us with… the Mediterranean Sea. This will give us access to fields in Israel and Egypt.

Read this and other interesting pieces from TVP Weekly here.

– “This is probably the first time in the history of modern economics that a country wishing to punish its neighbours has imposed economic sanctions on itself,” ironically comments economist Professor Robert Ciborowski on Gazprom’s blocking of gas supplies to Poland and Lithuania.

There is, however, one hundred per cent truth in this mocking tone. Both countries have just become independent of Russian fuels. It is true that Warsaw had a contract with Moscow signed until the end of 2022, but thanks to Putin’s decision the contract ceased to apply six months earlier. “Gazprombank wanted payments in roubles. Now it will not even see them in dollars from Monopoly game”, adds Ciborowski.

This is where the system clips

May Day 2022 begins, and all the residents showed up on the streets of Jauniūnai. 185 people to be exact. There has never been such a celebration and such personalities in this tiny Lithuanian village. And probably never will be again. Here came the presidents of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, the European Commissioner for Energy and the plenipotentiary of the Polish government for strategic energy infrastructure. They celebrated the opening of the gas pipeline between Poland and Lithuania (GIPL).

For it was at Jauniūnai that the compressor station was built, and it is here that the pipeline system connecting distant Finland, via the Baltic States and Poland, with the rest of Europe is knotted together. The completion of the GIPL is a historic moment, as the pipeline can operate in both directions. If there is a shortage of gas in Lithuania, Poland will help immediately, and if we run out of blue fuel, all the countries in the north can rescue us.

A pipe alone, of course, does not create gas. That is why almost a decade ago a gas port was built in Klaipėda, to which ships from Qatar or the United States, for example, are arriving. It is completely different from the one in Świnoujście, but together with the newly created third installation in the Gulf of Gdańsk, it is to give this part of the world independence from the raw material from Russia.

What does the GIPL that has just been built give us in practice?

Energy Union

“This time the Pole is not wise after the pity, and together with Lithuania and the European Commission we were wise before the harm”, these are the words of President Andrzej Duda from Jauniūnai. In a conversation with TVP Weekly, Mateusz Pielka, an expert from the Jagiellonian Institute, expands on this thought. He explains that the decision to build such an expensive infrastructure as gas pipelines is made at the highest political and business levels and the implementation process itself takes many years.

In order to realise how enormous this undertaking is, it suffices to mention that the construction of 1 km of the pipeline cost over EUR 1 million. In total, it amounted to over EUR 558 million, of which the EU co-financing was ca. EUR 290 million. On the Polish side, the operation was coordinated by Gaz-System, on the Lithuanian one – by Amber Grid.

The signing of the agreement took place seven years ago in Brussels, with the then head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker saying it was a project of Community importance and calling it an investment in energy union. No wonder. The capacity of the interconnector from Poland to Lithuania will be 2.4 bcm per year. And this is almost Lithuania’s annual gas demand.

And originally we were supposed to export gas to Lithuania and make the north of the EU independent of Russian supplies. In the course of work, priorities changed. It turned out, for example, that the power plant in Ostrołęka, which is being expanded, will not be powered by coal. There was an idea to connect it to GIPL and use Lithuanian gas. When we spoke to Iwona Dominiak, a spokeswoman for Gaz-System, she confirmed to us that there are no obstacles from the side of the operator and they are ready to supply gas to this power plant.

Poland-Lithuania gas interconnector in Jauniūnai. Photo: PAP/Marcin Obara

The problem is that, at today’s gas prices, this may not be economically viable either. We have asked three independent industrial experts to calculate for us the cost-effectiveness of such measures.

– “When the Energy, Climate and State Assets Commission planned this in late 2020, it made economic sense. The cost of connecting the gas pipeline to the power plant was not high either, so it was done. However, at today’s prices it is too expensive and you will simply have to subsidise energy production”, we heard.

But even the absence of such a large customer as a power station does not change the direction of supply. The area of north-eastern Poland is one of the most poorly gasified not only in Poland, but also in the entire European Union. Until a few years ago, this ratio was around 20%. There are several thousand villages with no access to permanent gas infrastructure. The GIPL runs from the border county of Sejny, through Grajewo, to Siemiatycze and Łosice. That is, through areas most interested in gasification.

Apart from constant access to gas, Gaz-System also offers real cash to the local governments. Everywhere, where the barrier and connection units are built (there are 6 of them), 2% of the value of the gas pipeline section located in the commune will be transferred to the municipal coffers every year. In the case of Czyżew, the town with the population of less than 3 thousand, it will amount to several hundred thousand PLN.

Through Slovakia to Egypt

GIPL is not the only project making this part of the world independent from Russia.

“At the end of the summer we will open another gas pipeline. This time connecting Poland with Slovakia”, boasts Dominiak. “The work has already been completed on our side and we are only waiting for our Slovak partner”.

This investment has hardly been heard of in the mainstream media. And it may completely change the face of the Polish gas industry. This seemingly small section (61.3 km on the Polish side and 106 km on the Slovakian side) connects us with… the Mediterranean Sea.

“When the pipeline is ready, it will be possible to physically deliver the raw material via Greece, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to Poland”, – explains the government’s plenipotentiary for strategic energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski. “There is a lot of gas in the Mediterranean Sea. These are Israeli and Egyptian fields. These are several gas ports used to a small extent for Turkish needs.

It is also a step towards the energy independence of Ukraine. Veľké Kapušany, the Slovak village where our project will end, will connect to the pipe running to our eastern neighbour.

Because of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the idea of building Stork II, another connection between us and the Czech Republic, is also coming back. This investment was already planned six years ago, but the previous Czech Government only saw it as a model for exporting Russian gas from Nord Stream II to Poland and did not want a two-way interconnector built. This, in turn, did not interest the Polish side, because we are not creating the Baltic Pipe in order to support Gazprom again.

Now the geopolitical situation is completely different. The government in Prague is also different. “The Russian Federation is exacerbating the situation and violating existing treaties. This is further proof that we need to gradually get rid of our dependence on Russian fossil fuels,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala wrote on Twitter in response to Moscow turning off the tap for Poland and Lithuania.

The Czech Republic obtains as much as 90 percent of its gas from the Russian Federation and in this respect is in one of the worst situations in the entire EU. Asked by us Dominiak did not want to give a clear answer whether this direction will be the next investment of Gaz-System, however she admitted that the interest of both sides is high.

Earn as an intermediary

“Poland is becoming a true gas hub in Europe and this comes at a time when it is extremely needed. Poland plays and will continue to play a very important role in the diversification of gas supplies to Europe,” Slovakian Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič said bluntly a few days ago in the Polish Senate.

These are, of course, very encouraging words, but what do they mean in practice and – the key question – is it possible to make money on this? For until now, the role of intermediary for the European Union has been played by Germany. They have done everything to ensure that gas is recognised as an environmentally friendly fuel, while at the same time eliminating their greatest competition in the form of coal and nuclear power. They have largely succeeded in this. Nord Stream I brought direct supplies from Russia bypassing Central and Eastern Europe. Nord Stream II was to complete an unimaginable business.

“The trick is not to sell at high prices but to buy cheaply”, Pielka argues. – If Berlin had negotiated huge discounts for the raw material with Gazprom and sold it at market prices, it could have made a lot of money.

This will not be the case in Poland. Warsaw will buy gas from Norwegian fields, which is much more expensive than Russian gas. So we will not have the advantage of dumping prices. And, as Pielka adds, being an intermediary of this kind we are not able to impose a large margin on subsequent buyers.

In Poland, PGNiG is in charge of selling and making money on gas. So we asked about what possibly being a gas hub could mean for the company.

“The increase in the number of contracts and contractors, which will be the measure of the potential hub’s size, promotes greater interest among suppliers, which translates, among other things, into increased national energy security, as well as potentially encouraging regional operators to expand their infrastructure. This, in turn, accelerates market integration and increases diversification of gas supply directions in regions which have not seen such an opportunity so far. For PGNiG, it will certainly be an opportunity to establish both new purchase and sales contracts, to enter other Central and Eastern European markets and to diversify geographically”, explains the press department.

Gas ports not equal one to the other

While we are talking about PGNiG, it is also worth checking hard data on gas consumption by Poles. From year to year, their consumption is growing. Hence, imports are also growing. In 2021, we imported over 16 billion cubic metres compared to over 14 billion cubic metres in 2020.

production. Last year it was 5.39 billion cubic metres of gas and in 2020 – 4.52 billion cubic metres. Interestingly, we also have foreign fields. PGNiG Upstream Norway produced 1.42 bcm of gas in 2021, and earlier, in 2020, as much as 1 bcm less.

However, we were still dependent on the East. Last year, almost 10 billion cubic metres came from Russia. Exactly the volume that we bought from Gazprom is to be offered us by the Norwegians. It may be comforting to know that we have also increased diversification through the LNG terminal. Imports amounted to 3.94 billion cubic metres compared to 3.76 billion cubic metres in 2020.

It is worth mentioning here figures from six years ago. At that time we bought almost 89% of our gas from Russia.

It is interesting to compare the LNG terminals themselves. Few people realise that the port in Świnoujście is a huge infrastructure built with public funds. And it belongs to the Polish state. The one in Klaipeda, on the other hand, is just a giant ship stationed in the port, leased for 10 years by Lithuania from a private manufacturer. This is the so-called FSRU (Floating Storage Regasification Unit) ship.

“It is difficult to compare which solution is better, as each is tailored to a completely different customer and for specific purposes”, Pielka believes. “The most important thing is that they fulfil their basic function, which is to diversify supplies and make us independent from Russia. And thanks to the recently completed GIPL, both are already connected to one common European distribution network.