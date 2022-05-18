Independent Ukraine commemorates the deportation of Tatars from the Crimea by Soviet authorities. Nowadays, Crimea is occupied by Russia, and its Tatar population faces persecution from the Kremlin yet again.

Crimean Tatars are the native people of the Crimean Peninsula in Southern Ukraine.

Crimea was home to many people over the millenia. The most ancient historical records mention the Iranian-speaking Cimmerians, from whom, according to one theory, Crimea takes its name. They escaped to the peninsula from the advancing Scythians, who then followed them to Crimea. Ancient Greeks established trading colonies and eventually cities in what they called the Tauric Peninsula, and the ruins of Chersonesus (which later lent its name to the city of Kherson on the Ukrainian mainland) are still there, on the outskirts of Sevastopol. And during the Migration Period, Germanic Ostrogoths came to settle there. The Turkic-speaking Kipchaks and Cumans, the Italian-speaking Genoese traders, Mongol nomads that invaded Europe after sweeping through most of Asia: all these groups have at one point established themselves in Crimea. And eventually, melted together to form the unique culture of the Turkic speaking Crimean Tatars.

The Tatar Khanate eventually became subordinate to The Great Port: the Turkish Sultans. It remained an important factor in regional politics, keeping the Cossacks, the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, and the emerging Russian Empire on their toes for centuries, until in 1783, under the Rule of Tsarina Catherine the Great, the area was conquered by Russia and incorporated into her realm. But for over a century, in spite of waves of settlers that the Tsars have been sending to the peninsula from Russia proper, as well as from Ukraine, Bulgaria, and wherever the rulers of the Kremlin could find warm bodies to send there, the Muslim Tatars of Crimea remained an important part of the ethographic landscape of the region.

Communist era

That is, until communism came and Joseph Stalin decided to embark on a campaign of “collectivisation”, forcing the peasants across the USSR to either “voluntarily” join collective farms (kolkhozes, which in theory were co-ops, but in practice they were little different from state-operated sovkhozes), or face persecution as “kulaks”. By Soviet definition a kulak was anyone who owned more than 8 acres, or 3.2 hectares of land. To put that in perspective, that is 32,000 sqm; a perfect square of that surface can be strolled around at a leisurely pace in under 10 minutes.

The Stalinist collectivisation is nowaday recognised by many as a deliberate action intended to cause an engineered famine. In Ukraine it was, and is, known as Holodomor, the Great Famine, and it may have killed as many as 5 mln people in Ukraine alone. Crimea, although at that time administratively part of the Russian Soviet Socialist Republic, was also affected, and as many as 150,000 Tatars alone (50 percent of their population at the time) are believed to have died. Many have also fled to Turkey and Bulgaria.

Following the Great Famine, the population of Crimean Tatars began to bounce back. It is often the case that follows a great tragedy which decimates a population. But Stalin was not done with the Tatars yet.

May 18 – Sürgünlik – The Deportation

In 1944, the Red Army reconquered Crimea from the Germans. The war would still last for almost another year. But Joseph Stalin, the bloodthirsty dictator of the Soviet Union, who has developed a habit of moving entire nations to distant and desolate parts of his empire on an apparent whim, although under the guise of “developing” them, would not wait that long. Now he decided to focus on the Tatars.

On May 18, the entire Tatar population of Crimea was herded into cattle cars. The entire population, numbering between 190,000 and 240,000, was deported, mainly to the Uzbek SSR in Central Asia. The estimates vary by 50,000, that much is true, but the Soviets were never as concerned with keeping the tabs on the number of people they opressed, deported, or murdered in the same way the German Nazis were.

Incidentally, the supposed reason for the deportation was the Tatars’ collaboration with the Nazis during World War Two. And it is true that some have collaborated. Amongst almost any ethnicity that inhabited the Soviet Unions, there were people who would collaborate with the Nazis, ethnic Russians included. If someone welcomes Nazis, of all the people, as liberators, that kind of tells you all you need to know about what the Soviets have put them through…

But Stalin was not satisfied with identifying those that actually collaborated with the Nazis. Collective punishment was the name of the game for the Red Tsar. And so he removed the entire population of Crimean Tatars from their homeland. In just three days: between May 18 and May 20. Men, women, children, the elderly. Some 8,000 of them did not survive the journey. Many more died after arriving on the spot. The Soviets had a habit of unloading the deportees in the middle of a desolate steppe, and telling them to just get on with it. They have already done it with the Poles in the territories they occupied after partitioning Poland jointly with Nazi Germany in 1939, as well as many other ethnic groups.

In 1956, the new leader of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev condemned Stalinist atrocities and the “Cult of Personality” that surrounded “Uncle Joe”. But it was not until Gorbachev’s “perestroika”, that the Tatars were allowed to return to their homeland. And since 1989, and then following the collapse of the Soviet Union, many did. And many did not: almost half of those descended from the 1944 deportees still remain in Uzbekistan. But almost 250,000 Crimean Tatars have resettled, or were born, back in their ancestral Crimean homeland. They made up between 11 pct and 13 pct of the population of the Peninsula when it was illegally and unilaterally annexed by Russia in the sham referendum following Russia’s occupation of Crimea.

2014

Having experienced the Soviet Union at its worst, Crimean Tatars were surely glad to get out of it. And having experienced the rule of the Red Tsars of the Kremlin, they were not keen to find themselves under the rule of the Kremlin again, whether it be red, white, or black-and-orange, like the St. George’s ribbon that Putin’s regime is now using as one of its symbols.

The Crimean Tatars were glad to return to their homeland. And they were glad that their homeland was part of any country, but one ruled from the Kremlin. When Russian “Little Green Men” took over Crimea, Tatars went out into the streets hoisting Ukrainian flags to protest. The Crimean Tatar community have boycotted the illegal referendum organised by the Russian occupiers, that would annex Crimea to the Russian Federation.

The Russians cracked down on the Tatars. Tatar activists were arrested.

The Mejlis was founded in 1991, to act as a representative body for the Crimean Tatars which could address grievances to the Ukrainian central government, the Crimean government, and international bodies. The Russian government abolished the Mejlis in 2016, branding it as an “extremist organisation”: a catch-all term that translates into civilised language as anyone that dares to speak out against Putin’s regime. Russian occupation authorities in Crimea have arrested numerous Crimean Tatar activists and leaders and sent them to the modern equivalents of gulags.

Nearly 80 years ago Soviet Russia perpetrated the crime of genocide, which ethnic cleansing falls under, against the Tatar people of Crimea. And for the past eight years, the Kremlin despot has been doing the same to the Tatars of Crimea who have returned to their ancestral homeland.

Ukraine recognises the deportation of Tatars as something to remind the world about, and honours its victims. Russia peddles a narrative of liberating people of southern and eastern Ukraine from “a fascist regime”. Yet, as Russia has done over the past several centuries, the peoples they liberate apparently need to be liberated in spite of what they themselves want. And if they do not want to be a part of the “Russkiy Mir” [Russian World]? Well, they be damned…