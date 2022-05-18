EU intends to earmark EUR 9 bn in loans for Ukraine reconstruction

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen proposed up to EUR 9 bn in low-interest loans under the aid fund to Ukraine. The money, mainly aimed at reconstruction, would come with conditions that Ukraine commits to reforms needed for it to reach its goal of one day joining the EU.

Von der Leyen said that the extra EUR 9 bn will be provided to help Kyiv cope with the ravages of war. The money would be raised by the EU on the markets and offered to Ukraine in the form of loans.

In a broadcast statement, von der Leyen also said it was time to think about rebuilding Ukraine whenever the war ends, adding the EU has “a strategic interest in leading this reconstruction effort”. Other countries and international institutions should also be part of the reconstruction project, she added.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his thanks to von der Leyen on Twitter by saying that the support from the EU would “help Ukraine to win the war, overcome the consequences of Russia’s aggression and accelerate the movement towards EU membership”.

EU funding will be focused on fighting corruption, building governance capability and rule of law, ensuring judges’ independence and adhering to the EU’s ambition to make green and digital transitions, von der Leyen said.

“These investments will help Ukraine to emerge stronger and more resilient from the devastation caused by Putin´s soldiers,” she added.

In her address, von der Leyen highlighted the necessity to set up a task force to better coordinate armament production and joint procurement, with financial and tax incentives to push European companies along that path.

“This will strengthen our independence and resilience. At the same time it will strengthen NATO,” von der Leyen said.