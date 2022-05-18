Polish woman fatally stabbed in London

Police have appealed to people who may have witnessed the crime, or accidentally recorded a suspicious event on domestic video monitoring, to come forward.(illustrative photo).

ANDY RAIN/PAP/EPA

A 21-year-old Polish woman has been stabbed to death near a school in the London borough of South Ealing, police said on Wednesday.

A 29-year-old-man has been arrested in connection with the murder, which occurred on Monday night. The victim died at the scene as a result of her wounds. Police announced the crime on Tuesday but only made the woman’s identity public on Wednesday, after her family had been informed.

Police also said that first a 20-year-old man had been held over the attack but later released without charge, with the 29-year-old later arrested and charged with the crime. Detective Brian Howie of London’s Metropolitan Police, which is conducting the investigation, said the second arrest was of a greater significance to the case and revealed that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police have appealed to people who may have witnessed the crime, or accidentally recorded a suspicious event on domestic video monitoring, to come forward.