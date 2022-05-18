PGNiG signs letter of intent for blue hydrogen project

The Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) has signed a letter of intent with Ecoglass, Steelworks Pokój and Messer Polska which will participate in the hydrogen project “Blue H2”. The enterprise is going to develop blue hydrogen production technology and build an initial installation in Zabrze in southern Poland.

PGNiG has announced that cooperation with the steelworks industry will enable the use of blue hydrogen technology in industrial steel production. Blue hydrogen is made from natural gas and supported by carbon capture and storage. As a result of the process, a low-carbon hydrogen that produces no CO2 is obtained.

“Energy safety of our clients means guarantees of a constant supply of natural gas on one hand and investment in alternative fuels – on the other. Research and development are an important part of the long-term strategy of PGNiG. We make new strategic partnerships and enable the development of the national energy sector based on low- or zero-emission gases like blue and green hydrogen”, PGNiG CEO Iwona Waksmundzka-Olejniczak said.

Initially, the “Blue H2” project is going to develop an advanced blue hydrogen production technology and create initial production equipment in the Silesia region. When it proves successful and profitable blue hydrogen is going to be used in production processes in the steelworks industry.

The project is a part of PGNiG’s hydrogen research plan announced in 2020. It includes storage and supply of the resource as well as engaging in technology development and production.