EU to end reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027: European Commission

A EUR 210 billion plan for Europe to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027 and hasten the transition to green energy sources was unveiled on Wednesday, May 18, by the European Commission.

Europe is trying to wean itself off Russian energy resources. Russia supplies 40 percent of the EU’s natural gas and 27 percent of its imported oil. The trade in these energy resources fills Russian war coffers, and Europe must either kick her Russian gas habit or admit it is helping to fund the Kremlin’s aggressive policy, including its invasion of Ukraine. But Europe’s heavy reliance on Russian resources make it hard for EU member states to agree on sanctions.

Brussels unveiled a three-pronged plan to quit its reliance on Russian gas: import more gas from countries other than Russia, hasten the rollout of renewable energy, and increase efforts to conserve energy. It should be noted that the plan is based around non-binding schemes, and recommendations to national governments, which are largely in charge of their own energy policies.

For the plan to work, EC calculated that investments amounting to EUR 210 bln will be needed, and EUR 300 bln by 2030. All this is on top of the expenditures, already required to meet the existing 2030 climate target.

The bulk of that will go to fund renewable energy: EUR 86 bln. Other expenditures include EUR 27 bln for hydrogen infrastructure, EUR 29 bln for power grids, and EUR 56 bln for energy savings and heat pumps. Additionally, fossil fuel infrastructure will have to be invested in: EUR 10 bln for a dozen gas and liquefied natural gas projects, and up to EUR 2 bln for oil, to meet the needs of land-locked EU member states in Central and Eastern European, which lack access to non-Russian supply through e.g. LNG terminals.

To fund all these investments, Brussels wants member states to use the COVID-19 recovery fund, which altogether amounts to EUR 800 bln. Additionally, extra carbon market permits from a reserve will be sold over the next few years, which is expected to raise an additional EUR 20 bln.

The European Commission also proposed to increase the EU’s legally-binding target to obtain 45 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. The target is currently 40 percent. That would mean doubling the bloc’s renewable energy capacity to 1,236 gigawatt by 2030. To facilitate this the EC suggested a law allowing simpler one-year permits for wind and solar projects, as well as introducing an obligation that new buildings would need to be fitted out with solar panels. However changes to any legally-binding targets will require an approval from EU member states.

The EU would also need to reduce its energy consumption by 13 percent by 2030, replacing its current 9 percent proposal. To achieve this, the EU suggests introducing laws that will hasten the renovation of old buildings to ensure they use less energy. Voluntary actions such as driving less and turning down thermostats, could cut gas and oil demand by 5 percent and should therefore be promoted.