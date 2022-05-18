Most Polish firms under cyberattacks in 2021

Monika Skolimowska/PAP/DPA

Sixty nine percent of Polish enterprises experienced at least one cyberattack in 2021, KPMG reported in a Wednesday survey.

According to KPMG, an auditing and consulting company, over two thirds of surveyed companies said their biggest fears were connected with organised hacker groups.

Twenty one percent said the frequency of cyberattacks in 2021 was higher than in the previous year, only 4 percent recorded a fall.

Asked what cyber threats they feared most, most respondents named sensitive data leakage through malware and phishing.

KPMG noted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the accompanying cyber warfare have made Polish businesspeople increasingly aware of the need to increase cyber security in their companies. Only 4 percent of the surveyed companies declared having sufficient solutions.

KPMG ran the survey at the turn of January and February 2022 on a sample group of IT security experts from 100 companies with annual sales of over PLN 50 million (EUR 10.7 million).