Poland plans to replace its helicopter fleet

“We are working on replacing the fleet of helicopters in the Polish Army. I have also discussed this issue with my Italian counterpart,” the Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said after meeting Lorenzo Guerini in Rome.

At a press briefing with Minister Guerini, the head of the Polish Defence Ministry mentioned the PZL Świdnik helicopter factory, which belongs to the Italian Leonardo group, as an example of successful Polish-Italian cooperation in the arms industry.

He also said that the topic of talks with the Italian defence minister was cooperation in the field of defence.

Brothers-in-arms

“Our soldiers are together in Latvia as part of the contingent on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance. The Italians are also active when it comes to other countries on the eastern flank. In turn, we also support the southern flank, for example, through the EU mission and in the NATO format,” Mr Błaszczak said.

The defence minister stressed that the Italians supported Ukraine and that this support was tangible. He added that Italy was also in favour of Ukraine joining the European Union.

“Today, the most important thing is deterrence, the fact that we support Ukraine and that Ukrainians can repel Russian attacks and resist the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the Polish minister pointed out.

He added that “we are working together to strengthen the Alliance”.

EU reimbursements

The Minister also informed that the EU is “on the right track when it comes to reimbursements for donations from European Union countries to Ukraine.”

Earlier on Tuesday, during a meeting of EU Defence Ministers, he stated that the value of equipment Poland donated to Ukraine exceeds 1 billion euros. In his opinion, the increase in EU reimbursements from EUR 1.5 bn to EUR 2 bn is still not enough.