Russian MPs call to exclude Azov Regiment members from POW exchange

Defenders of the Azovstal stronghold have surrendered, but their ultimate fate remains uncertain, as Russian MPs, including the chairman of the Russian parliament’s lower house, have called for them to be branded as criminals, and excluded from the prisoner exchange programme.

Evacuation of the defenders of Azovstal, which started on Monday, continues. The conditions of the garrison’s surrender have not been disclosed by either side, and so speculation abounds regarding the actual number of defenders, as well as whether or not the captured soldiers will be part of the prisoner exchange. During a press briefing, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said Kyiv will not disclose such details, while Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk simply stated that Ukraine wants to arrange a prisoner swap for the wounded once their condition stabilises.

The Kremlin said Putin had personally guaranteed the prisoners would be treated according to international standards, but Ukrainians have few reasons to trust whatever the Russian despot says. The situation of the Ukrainian POWs is precarious, and their unwillingness to surrender, caused at least in part by their distrust towards Russians, may yet prove well-founded. Wounded soldiers have been transported to Novoazovsk, in the territory of the pro-Russian separatist “Donetsk People’s Republic”, while the remaining soldiers have been transported to a newly reopened prison in the Russian-controlled town of Olenivka near Donetsk.

Anatoly Vasserman, MP in the State Duma, Russian parliament’s lower house, called to ban the exchange of prisoners from Ukraine’s Azov Regiment for Russian prisoners of war. “Right now, the Ukraine terrorist group says that the surrender of militants of the Nazi Azov Regiment is the first step towards their release and exchange,” said Vasserman. “I think that we should approve a resolution or a bill that prohibits the exchange of Nazi criminals.”

The Kremlin peddles the narrative, that the invasion (or in their parlance, the “special military operation”) of Ukraine is meant to “denazify” the country. One of the Russian propagandists’ arguments is the Azov Regiment, initially established in 2014 as a volunteer militia unit to fight in Donbas, was originally largely composed of members of the far-right. Over recent years, the command of the regiment reiterated numerous times that while the unit’s origin as a right-wing militia was undeniable, it has been reformed away from its radical nationalist origins to be integrated into the National Guard. Ukrainians vehemently deny the regiment espouses fascist, racist, or neo-Nazi ideologies.

Vasserman’s motion received the support of Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of the State Duma. “Nazi criminals should not be exchanged,” said Volodin. Another member of the Duma, Leonid Slutsky, called the evacuated combatants “animals in human form” and said they should be executed. “They do not deserve to live after the monstrous crimes against humanity that they have committed and that are committed continuously against our prisoners,” he said. Curiously, Slutsky is one of Russia’s negotiators in peace talks with Ukraine.

Vasserman also said that those POWs who “were directly involved in the killings of civilians,” cannot be exchanged. This is just a repetition of the unfounded accusations Russia levelled against Ukraine, namely that a genocide against Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine was underway. The supposed genocide was one of the excuses the Kremlin used for its aggression against Ukraine. The areas that saw the heaviest fighting and where the destruction of property and infrastructure, as well as the loss of civilian life were the worst, are indeed inhabited by a population that is majority-Russophone. However, the destruction and death was inflicted upon the region by the purported “liberators” themselves.

But in the world created by Russian state propaganda, facts are merely an inconvenience. Russia’s Prosecutor General’s office asked the Supreme Court to class the Azov Regiment as a “terrorist organisation”. Russian TASS news agency said a Russian committee will question the Ukrainian soldiers taken prisoner, as part of an investigation into what Moscow calls “Ukrainian regime crimes”.

According to Denis Pushilin, the head of the breakaway “Donetsk People’s Republic”, a total of 959 Ukrainian fighters, including 80 wounded, had surrendered from the bunkers and tunnels below the Azovstal stronghold. But Pushilin also says that among the hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers who had given themselves up, the commanders of the Azov Regiment were conspicuously absent. “They have not left,” he said. If Pushilin’s words can be believed, judging by the Russian record when it comes to treating the Ukrainians taken prisoner, and the recent statements made by top Russian lawmakers, the decision of Azov’s top brass not to give themselves up to the invaders, is easily understood.