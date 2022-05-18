Polish delegation commemorates gen. Anders and his soldiers in Italy

The last surviving soldiers of the 2nd Polish Corps, as well as government and diplomatic representatives commemorated general Władysław Anders on Wednesday morning in the Italian town of Cassino. The general commanded the Corps throughout the Italian Campaign during WWII, capturing Monte Cassino on May 18, 1944, later fighting on the Gothic Line and in the final spring offensive.

The ceremony in front of the bust of general Władysław Anders, organised by the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Repression and Polish Ambassador to Italy Anna Maria Anders, was part of the celebrations of the 78th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino and the 130th anniversary of the General’s birth.

It was attended by the last surviving veterans of the 2nd Polish Corps, a state delegation consisting of some top Polish officials, including Piotr Gliński, Polish deputy PM and Culture Minister, general Anders’ daughter and Polish Ambassador to Italy Anna Maria Anders, veterans of other military formations, opposition activists from the People’s Republic of Poland (PRL – the predecessor of the modern Republic of Poland) and scouts.

18 May 1944 – the Polish white and red flag fluttered over the ruined abbey. After months of struggle Allied forces finally captured Monte Cassino. Thanks to the sacrifice of the Polish II Corps led by gen. Anders, one of the bloodiest #WW2 battles ended in Allied victory. pic.twitter.com/gvrzkxYKJh

“During the Battle of Monte Cassino the units of the 2nd Polish Corps were under constant heavy fire for 22 days, in the most difficult field conditions, and for 7 days they fought a murderous battle to break through the German positions, marking the Italian soil with Polish blood,” Mr Gliński said.

“It was an enormous effort of will and soldierly sacrifice, achievable only under the best commander. General Władysław Anders was just such a commander – loved and admired by his soldiers, who at the same time were devoted to him implicitly and trusted him fully,” he added.

The losses of the Polish II Corps amounted to 923 killed and 2,931 wounded. The victory at #MonteCassino enabled the Allies to enter Rome on 4 June 1944 which became the first European capital liberated by the armies of the anti-Hitler coalition.

📷 Monte Cassino Polish cemetery. pic.twitter.com/1IDwSGS8f1

Memory of gen. Anders alive

“They present me here as the Polish ambassador to Italy. At this moment, I am simply General Anders’’ daughter,” said an emotional Ambassador Anna Maria Anders. “I am moved that after so many years, the memory of my father is so alive.”

The mayor of Cassino, Enzo Salera, drew attention to the heroic struggle of Polish soldiers, who captured the hill and monastery of Monte Cassino after seven days of bloody battle.

“Our town, Cassino, owes eternal gratitude to the Polish people, to the great General Wladyslaw Anders and to the soldiers of the 2nd Polish Corps, the veterans who are with us today. We meet here to remember those events, to pass that memory on to future generations,” he said. “This is even more important now, when before our eyes, in the heart of Europe, the hell of a war that we thought would end once and for all, 78 years ago, is playing out.”

He also announced that Cassino city authorities are planning to erect a new monument to the Polish general in 2024 for the 80th anniversary of the capture of the hill.

18 May 1944, after four months of fighting including four assaults, Monte Cassino, an historic hilltop abbey founded in AD 529 by Benedict of Nursia, captured by Allied forces with Polish II Corps playing key role. Battle cost 55,000 Allied casualties, 20,000 German ones. #WW2 pic.twitter.com/BRdhiYXjZw

923 Polish soldiers died capturing the monastery

The Monte Cassino hill, along with the Benedictine abbey, represented the military fortifications at the Gustav Line which prevented the Allies from seizing Rome during the latter stages of WWII. The German defences were first put to the test by non-Polish units, such as the Texas National Guard’s 34th and 36th Infantry Divisions operating under gen. Mark Wayne Clark’s command as part of the Fifth Army.

However, it was only when the Polish units of gen. Władysław Anders stormed the hills of Monte Cassino in 1944, seizing the abbey under heavy German shellfire on May 18, that the German ranks were broken. In all, 923 Polish soldiers were killed in the fighting, with 2,931 wounded and 345 reported missing.