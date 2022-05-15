Situation on frontline in ‘Battle of Donbas’ changes by the hour

As the Ukrainian counteroffensive was underway near the Russian-held town of Izium, its military reported on Sunday that Russian forces were advancing elsewhere in the Donbas region – the main theatre of war over the past weeks.

Ukraine’s military has been fiercely resisting the Russian forces since they invaded the country on February 24. Ukrainians have notched a string of successes, first forcing Russia’s commanders to abandon an advance on the capital Kyiv, and then making rapid gains in the northeast in recent weeks to drive the enemy away from the country’s second-biggest city of Kharkiv.

Since mid-April, Russian forces have focussed much of their firepower on the east for what has become known as the “Battle of Donbas”.

On Sunday morning, Ukraine’s military delivered an update in which it stated that “despite losses, Russian forces continue to advance in the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Avdiivka and Kurakhiv areas in the broader Donbas region.”

The country’s armed forces also reported destroying eight Russian tanks, five artillery systems, along with other armoured vehicles, and drones in fighting across the Donbas over the previous day.

A regional governor said Ukrainian forces had mounted a counterattack near Izium, a strategic city straddling the Donets river, about 120 km (75 miles) southeast on the highway from Kharkiv.

“The hottest spot remains the Izium direction,” Governor Oleh Sinegubov said in comments aired on social media. “Our armed forces have switched to a counteroffensive there. The enemy is retreating on some fronts and this is the result of the character of our armed forces.”

Meanwhile, British military intelligence delivered a damning assessment on Sunday of Russia’s Donbas campaign. It reckoned that Russia had lost about a third of the ground combat forces deployed in February, and its offensive in the Donbas had fallen “significantly behind schedule” and was unlikely to make rapid advances during the coming 30 days.

Keeping up the pressure on Izium and Russian supply lines will make it harder for Moscow to encircle battle-hardened Ukrainian troops on the eastern front in the Donbas.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation in Donbas remained very difficult, adding that Russian forces were still trying to salvage some kind of victory there.

“They are not stopping their efforts,” he said.

Elsewhere, the Ukrainian military said there was no let-up on Sunday in Russia’s bombardment of the Azovstal steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol, where a few hundred Ukrainian fighters are holding out weeks after the city fell into Russian hands.

President Zelenskyy said talks on the evacuation of wounded soldiers from Mariupol in return for the release of Russian prisoners of war were underway.

Meanwhile, a large convoy of cars and vans carrying refugees from the ruins of Mariupol arrived in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia after nightfall on Saturday after waiting days for Russian troops to allow them to leave.